Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.40 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after buying an additional 1,503,310 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after buying an additional 362,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,706,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 775.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 286,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,847,000 after buying an additional 253,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 67.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after buying an additional 234,831 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AAP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.51. The company had a trading volume of 621,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,637. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $170.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

