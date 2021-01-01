$6.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post $6.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.79 billion and the lowest is $6.47 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $25.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.26 billion to $25.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.33 billion to $27.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.92.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, hitting $229.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,340. The firm has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

