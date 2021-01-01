SaluS Hits One Day Trading Volume of $302.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for $12.07 or 0.00041276 BTC on popular exchanges. SaluS has a total market cap of $12.22 million and $302.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SaluS has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,265.95 or 1.00093108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020212 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000152 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

