Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $9.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $10.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,089,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.22. The company had a trading volume of 795,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,966. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.64 and its 200-day moving average is $280.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

