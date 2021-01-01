Dash (DASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $101.49 or 0.00346019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $371.29 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dash has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027053 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00037479 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.26 or 0.01344183 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002137 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,899,282 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

