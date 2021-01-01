Pure Trading Down 49.3% This Week (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Pure coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027053 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.49 or 0.00346019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00037479 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.26 or 0.01344183 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002137 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

