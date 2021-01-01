Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Price Tops $0.0473 on Exchanges

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $7.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00041275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.00299818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00027993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $582.57 or 0.01986200 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

SXUT is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

