Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPR.V) (CVE:VIPR) Shares Down 2.2%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPR.V) (CVE:VIPR)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 86,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 92,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPR.V) Company Profile (CVE:VIPR)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

