O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.98 and last traded at $37.99. Approximately 90,127 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 89,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.