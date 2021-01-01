WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Trading Up 0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) shares rose 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.13 and last traded at $47.10. Approximately 2,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund accounts for 1.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 7.39% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.