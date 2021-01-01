Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.

About Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB)

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits.

