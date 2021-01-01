GAPS Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One GAPS token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $261.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,300.50 or 1.00021571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00020022 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012054 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00041276 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

