Brokerages Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $948.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to announce sales of $948.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $907.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $979.70 million. Snap-on reported sales of $955.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Longbow Research cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

SNA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,970. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.16 and its 200-day moving average is $154.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,449 shares of company stock worth $14,002,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Snap-on by 70.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 88.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.