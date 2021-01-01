IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC) shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $38.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08.

About IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to military, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

