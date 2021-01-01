Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) (TSE:VGZ) Trading 8.5% Higher

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.41. 41,479 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 25,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$139.65 million and a P/E ratio of 97.14.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.0725926 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) (TSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.