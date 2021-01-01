Ethos Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $482,296.00 (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Ethos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Ethos has a market cap of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethos

Ethos (ETHOS) is a token. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io . Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

