China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.76

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

