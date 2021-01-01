Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) were up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 1,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

SZLMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Swiss Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Swiss Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Life presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.