Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (HTA.TO) (TSE:HTA) Trading Down 0.9%

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (HTA.TO) (TSE:HTA)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$13.76 and last traded at C$13.76. Approximately 245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.68.

About Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (HTA.TO) (TSE:HTA)

Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation, monthly cash distributions and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.

