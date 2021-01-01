Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. Telephone and Data Systems reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

TDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 127.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,609,000 after acquiring an additional 665,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 759,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 496,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 164.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 390,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 242,721 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 185.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 279,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 181,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 74.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 368,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 157,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDS stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.57. 893,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,423. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.