Skrumble Network (SKM) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Skrumble Network token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $233,353.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00041330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00298533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016891 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00027668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.22 or 0.02047465 BTC.

Skrumble Network Token Profile

Skrumble Network is a token. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 tokens. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

