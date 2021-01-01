$231.89 Million in Sales Expected for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) will post sales of $231.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $233.40 million and the lowest is $230.39 million. CSG Systems International posted sales of $254.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full-year sales of $912.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $915.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $938.25 million, with estimates ranging from $936.50 million to $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.27 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 15.7% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGS traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $45.07. 88,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $54.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

