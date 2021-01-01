$80.67 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post sales of $80.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.30 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $72.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $309.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $310.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $360.48 million, with estimates ranging from $356.67 million to $365.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,387.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,337,000 after buying an additional 1,286,967 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,063,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after buying an additional 962,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,275,000 after buying an additional 699,749 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,461,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,764,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,411,000 after buying an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.59. 130,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,406. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.49, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.84. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $111.63.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

