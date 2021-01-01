Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s share price rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 101,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,032,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,248,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,666 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 243.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 29.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

