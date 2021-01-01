New Providence Acquisition (NASDAQ:NPA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.29. 1,338,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 383% from the average session volume of 276,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,829,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,903,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in New Providence Acquisition by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

