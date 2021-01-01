Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Shares Down 5.9%

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 626,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 533,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

SRGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get Surgalign alerts:

The company has a market cap of $178.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.