PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Shares Down 8.5%

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) traded down 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.47. 30,197,494 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,940% from the average session volume of 1,480,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $282.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.33.

In other news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 1,565,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,069,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,491,460 shares in the company, valued at $40,277,796. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Peter Mclaughlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,187.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,866,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,635,204 and sold 1,129,261 shares valued at $2,891,728. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 725.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDL BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PDL BioPharma by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in PDL BioPharma by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PDL BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDLI)

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

