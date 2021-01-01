Flying Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:FEAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.32

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.32 and last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 3981704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Flying Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter worth $56,233,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $9,662,000. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,021,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition by 39.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 836,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 236,827 shares in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

