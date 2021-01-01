Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Shares Down 12.6%

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) were down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 775,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 391,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

CYCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

