Brokerages Anticipate The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will announce sales of $89.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.80 million and the lowest is $88.43 million. The Descartes Systems Group reported sales of $84.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $344.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.60 million to $345.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $381.43 million, with estimates ranging from $376.30 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Descartes Systems Group.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DSGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,133. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 110.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after buying an additional 132,488 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth about $540,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.