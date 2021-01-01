Brokerages Anticipate The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.12 Million

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will announce sales of $89.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.80 million and the lowest is $88.43 million. The Descartes Systems Group reported sales of $84.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $344.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.60 million to $345.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $381.43 million, with estimates ranging from $376.30 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DSGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,133. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 110.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after buying an additional 132,488 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth about $540,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.