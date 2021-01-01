Lympo (LYM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.44 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Lympo has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $128,416.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00041410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00296274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016693 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.50 or 0.02031982 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.