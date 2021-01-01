S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). S&W Seed also reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 24.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 50,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $98.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.54. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

In related news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp acquired 42,894 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $98,656.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 53,468 shares of company stock worth $123,967 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of S&W Seed worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.