SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Up 5.5%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 4,307,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,643,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

SM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $701.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 5.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 61.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SM Energy by 111.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

