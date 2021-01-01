The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Up 5.4%

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.65. 4,035,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 5,096,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIK. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised The Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Michaels Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.12.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. FMR LLC grew its position in The Michaels Companies by 99.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,420,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,533,000 after buying an additional 4,189,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 344.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,005,000 after buying an additional 246,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,701,000 after buying an additional 94,920 shares in the last quarter.

About The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

