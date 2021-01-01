Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Creative Realities, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CREX) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.39. 346,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 933,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Creative Realities by 30.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the second quarter worth approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

