Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Trading Up 5.2%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 225,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 220,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Point from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $809.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Five Point in the second quarter worth $59,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Five Point during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Point during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, engages in the planning, developing, and owning of mixed-use communities in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development and property management services.
