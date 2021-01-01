Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Trading Up 5.2%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 225,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 220,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Point from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Five Point alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $809.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 2.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Five Point in the second quarter worth $59,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Five Point during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Point during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, engages in the planning, developing, and owning of mixed-use communities in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development and property management services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.