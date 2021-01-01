Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Trading Up 5.6%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.65 and last traded at $32.65. Approximately 158,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 293,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Several research firms have commented on ATHA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athira Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.87). On average, equities analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,499,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth about $28,089,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth about $18,844,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth about $9,399,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the third quarter worth about $8,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

