Cream 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Cream has a market capitalization of $33,118.16 and $23.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Cream has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,337.58 or 1.00016112 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00020467 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.29 or 0.00345321 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.73 or 0.00493390 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00139223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00037969 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

