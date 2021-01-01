Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report sales of $27.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.75 million to $28.00 million. American Software posted sales of $30.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $112.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.99 million to $112.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $120.93 million, with estimates ranging from $119.70 million to $122.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 million.

AMSWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,017. American Software has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $559.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,874.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $632,838. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in American Software during the third quarter worth about $279,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the third quarter worth about $1,084,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the third quarter worth about $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in American Software during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Software by 35.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 323,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 84,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

