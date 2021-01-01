Analysts Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $787.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Argus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,873. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -53.81, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after buying an additional 2,968,719 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,894,000 after buying an additional 1,968,660 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,057,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after buying an additional 1,226,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,658,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

