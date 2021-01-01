PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Up 6.4%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) was up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 486,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 840,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Also, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $19,504,820.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

