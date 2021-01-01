U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Shares Up 6.2%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $4.97. 386,878 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 106,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut U.S. Global Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Global Investors from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 191,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

