NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Shares Up 5.8%

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.10. 224,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 462,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXTC. BidaskClub lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get NextCure alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $300.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a current ratio of 51.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). NextCure had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. On average, research analysts predict that NextCure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NextCure during the third quarter worth $173,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in NextCure by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NextCure by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NextCure by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 92,443 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.