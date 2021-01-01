Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Trading 6.5% Higher

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.63. 1,602,924 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,078,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $202.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 88.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,195 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 18,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.