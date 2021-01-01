Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Trading 6.5% Higher

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.63. 1,602,924 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,078,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $202.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 88.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,195 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 18,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEPT)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
