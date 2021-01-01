BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Stock Price Up 6%

BioCardia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCDA) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 1,467,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,019,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on BioCardia in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,191.28% and a negative return on equity of 423.10%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.21% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

