Analysts Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.70 Million

Brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to announce $29.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the highest is $34.31 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $45.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $132.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $140.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $128.43 million, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $157.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 870,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

