Financial Analysis: DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) versus InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DarioHealth and InVivo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $7.56 million 15.34 -$17.74 million ($8.00) -1.79 InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.83 million N/A N/A

InVivo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DarioHealth.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and InVivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -337.55% -120.46% -95.45% InVivo Therapeutics N/A -124.37% -91.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of DarioHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DarioHealth and InVivo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

DarioHealth presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.30%. Given DarioHealth’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Summary

DarioHealth beats InVivo Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers DarioEngage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications; and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy, hospitals, and distributors; and through online. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

