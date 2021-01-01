Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading 6.9% Higher

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.62 and last traded at $74.19. 1,097,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 394% from the average session volume of 222,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $26,507.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $17,059,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. SoftVest Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 204,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

