Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 998,456 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 775% from the average daily volume of 114,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter.

In other Koss news, VP Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of Koss stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $63,781.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,596.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Koss at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

