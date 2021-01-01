Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $179.37 and last traded at $179.11. 23,115,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 8,579,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDD. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.88. The company has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,089,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,209,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

